NAF Rolls Out Transformative Welfare Initiatives

Share

… as CAS commissions 160-Ensuite flats in Lagos

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has rolled out a series of transformative initiatives designed to boost morale, enhance well-being, and improve operational efficiency across its units.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) headquarters of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said in a release that, “These include a 100 percent increase in Ration Cash Allowance (RCA) as part of the 2025 budget, substantial insurance payouts under a newly introduced Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy and large-scale distribution of new uniforms and accoutrements as well as an upward review of the monthly electricity subsidy for Sam Ethnan Air Force Base.”

He said, “The initiatives were unveiled by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, during the commissioning of a newly remodeled 160-ensuite airmen’s accommodation at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Lagos.

The event served to underscore the Air Force’s resolve to invest in the welfare of its personnel while building a motivated, professional, and combat-ready force.

“The CAS reaffirmed that personnel welfare remains a key driver of his command philosophy. He disclosed that 23 beneficiaries, nine of them recently, have received substantial payouts under the Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy, which covers compensation for bodily injury, permanent or temporary disability, death, medical expenses, and salary reimbursement during hospitalisation.”

He also highlighted the ongoing distribution of new uniforms and accoutrements, which he said “will achieve 100 percent coverage within the next two weeks.”

Share