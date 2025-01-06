NAF Recorded Operational Successes Against Banditry, Terrorism –AOC

Share

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has recorded successes in its operations against banditry and terrorism in Kaduna and the broader North-West region in 2024. Abdullahi stated this at the ATC’s and Co-located Units’ Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA), on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said “The year 2024 was a fruitful one for the NAF, although the year was not without its challenges. “I can confidently say, laudable achievements were recorded through our determined efforts in the effective conduct of our operational activities in support of NAF’s overall operations.”

The AOC said that NAF in Kaduna had within the period under review, carried out series of air and land operations in line with its mandate. According to him, the operations, in no small way, disrupted terrorists’ and other sundry criminal activities in the state.

Abdullahi explained that these operations were conducted both independently and jointly with surface forces, whilst dominating the airspace within the Joint Operation Area, in the conduct of its missions.

He said that aggressive patrols conducted by the NAF Special Forces under Operation BADA MAMAKI served as a deterrence to criminal elements’ freedom of action.

Abdullahi said this was mostly within Kaduna metropolis and its environs as well as contributed to the overall safety of the host communities.

