NAF Reaffirms Commitment To Troops’ Welfare

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the welfare and morale of its frontline personnel.

This is as the Force urged them to remain steadfast in protecting civilians against bandits and insurgents.

According to a statement issued on its official X handle, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar gave this assurance during the commissioning of worship centres and other value-addition projects at 4135 Force Protection Wing, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

The projects include worship centres for both Christian and Muslim personnel, a Mini-Mart, and a Quarter Guard Stand, all executed in line with the command philosophy of the CAS which places personnel welfare at the heart of operational effectiveness.

Representing the CAS, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command (AOC ATC), Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Yusuf Dari, commended the troops for their professionalism and sacrifices in restoring relative calm to previously terrorised communities.

Dari also emphasised that unity of purpose and respect for civilian populations remain powerful enablers of operational success.

He assured the troops of the unwavering support of the CAS, stressing that the newly commissioned projects were “Clear demonstrations of NAF’s determination to balance combat readiness with the welfare, resilience, and spiritual needs of its personnel.”

He further charged the troops to remain vigilant, resolute, and united, noting that their mission transcends combat

“But you must remain watchful, support one another in the field, and never forget that our ultimate duty is to shield civilians from harm.”

“It is about safeguarding innocent civilians, building trust with communities, and ensuring lasting peace,” he added.