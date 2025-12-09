NAF Reacts To Burkina Faso Airspace Violation Report

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reacted to the news reports surrounding the diversion of one of its aircraft (C-130 aircraft) to Burkina Faso.

Clarifying the situation surrounding the grounding of its aircraft by the Burkina Faso government, NAF asserted that the action was a precautionary measure taken in strict accordance with standard safety and international aviation protocols

NAF also said personnel on board aircraft that landed in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, are safe and receiving cordial treatment from Burkinabe authorities.

The aircraft, which was on a ferry mission to Portugal, made a precautionary landing after the crew detected a technical concern shortly after takeoff from Lagos on 8 December 2025.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the crew diverted to the nearest airfield in line with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

Ejodame said plans were underway to resume the mission as scheduled, adding that the Air Force remained committed to strict operational and safety standards.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Air Force wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025.

“Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.”