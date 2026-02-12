NAF Raises Alarm Over Moves To Destabilise Democracy

On Wednesday, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke cautioned officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) against any conduct capable of undermining Nigeria’s democratic order.

Aneke gave this warning at a meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and Unit Commanders at NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Aneke reaffirmed the Air Force’s allegiance to constitutional authority and the democratically elected government.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) remains loyal to the democratically-elected government. We will not tolerate indiscipline or unlawful conduct within our ranks,” he said.

His remarks come weeks after the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed that it had uncovered an attempted coup allegedly involving some officers. Sixteen officers have since been identified and are expected to face court-martial.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the Air Force leadership condemned any move aimed at destabilising democratic governance, stressing that acts of indiscipline would attract stiff sanctions.

Aneke described his engagement with senior commanders as “a vital platform for reflection,” marking his first 100 days in office. He urged commanders to remain focused on operational excellence, unity and discipline as the service enters what he described as a new phase of leadership.

He noted that during recent operational visits across various commands, he observed the sacrifices and dedication of personnel, adding that the prevailing security situation requires renewed commitment and collective resolve.

“Together, we will continue to build a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower effects in synergy with surface forces,” he said.

The CAS also pointed to the volatile security landscape in the Sahel region, the spread of extremist violence and shifting geopolitical dynamics as factors shaping Nigeria’s defence posture.

While acknowledging improvements in some theatres of operation, Aneke maintained that insurgency, banditry and emerging extremist threats demand sustained pressure and adaptive strategies.

With elections drawing closer, he reminded commanders of the need for strict professionalism and political neutrality in the discharge of their duties.