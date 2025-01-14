NAF Probes Accidental Killings in Zamfara Airstrike

Share

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar yesterday dispatched a factfinding team to Zamfara to investigate reported incidence of civilian casualties in the recent Nigerian Air Force (NAF)’s airstrikes.

The Director of Public Relations and Information AVM. Olusola Akinboyewa said this in a statement yesterday. Akinboyewa stated that the team was led by AVM Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Coordination and Cooperation (DCC) in the CivilMilitary Relations branch of NAF Headquarters.

He added that the team was expected to investigate the incidence and provide detailed report for further action. According to him, the team will liaise and interface with state and local government officials, as well as critical stakeholders, for a holistic assessment of the situation with a view to driving appropriate response.

He said: “The CAS wishes to reiterate NAF’s commitment to the highest level of professionalism and transparency in the conduct of operations, in line with appropriate global standards.”

Share

Please follow and like us: