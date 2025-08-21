NAF: Over 12,000 Benefited From Medical Outreach In Imo

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday said it has concluded a comprehensive medical outreach in Mbaise,Imo State, and surrounding communities, with more than 12,000 people benefiting from consultations, surgeries, and other interventions.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the outreach, held in collaboration with Nwagwu’s Health Initiative throughout August 2025, recorded 11,231 consultations and 846 surgeries, alongside the distribution of medical aids to persons living with disabilities.

The initiative, Ejodame said, was a landmark demonstration of NAF’s commitment to Civil-Military Relations (CMR) as part of its non-kinetic approach to addressing insecurity.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, described the outreach as an integral part of NAF’s strategy to win hearts and minds.

“Beyond our core mandate of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, the Nigerian Air Force is committed to alleviating the suffering of our people, particularly in remote communities,” Abubakar said.

The scope of interventions included 63 thyroidectomies, 118 gynaecological cases, 434 general surgeries, and 331 eye surgeries. Consultations covered 9,054 general cases and 2,177 eye consultations. Additionally, more than 1,300 eyeglasses, walking aids, and crutches were distributed, while health education sessions focused on preventive care, hygiene, and maternal health.

Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said the initiative reflects the CAS’s vision of leveraging civil-military cooperation as a tool for national development.

“Every cataract restored, every hernia repaired, every life touched here demonstrates that the Nigerian Air Force is more than a fighting force; it is a compassionate partner in nation-building,” he said.

The Project Coordinator, AVM Uche Nwagwu, lauded the synergy between NAF and local stakeholders which, he said, enabled seamless delivery of services.

“This initiative underscores the power of collaboration. The smiles we see today are our greatest reward, and we are committed to expanding the reach of future interventions,” he said.

NAF assured that it would sustain such outreach programmes nationwide, stressing that they are not just about healthcare but about strengthening trust, promoting unity, and reinforcing its identity as a people-centred institution.