NAF Not Responsible For Wellhead Explosion In Buguma

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that one of the Media reports that the NAF may have been responsible for the explosion at the NNPC wellhead in Buguma Community, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State is not true.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Olusola Akinboyewa said in a release that: “The NAF categorically refutes this false and unfounded claim and urge media outlets to exercise due diligence by verifying facts before publishing, rather than relying on assumptions.”

He said that: “Contrary to the allegations made by the Buguma Community spokesperson, who speculated that the fire may have been caused by aging oil facilities, illegal oil bunkering, or NAF operations, we wish to clarify the situation.”

