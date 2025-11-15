The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets have bombed and neutralised unprecedented numbers of terrorists in their hideouts at Sauri, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the airstrikes also eliminated terrorists’ critical structures and logistics points in the state

This attack, which took place a day after the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mattawale, announced that the Federal Government had deployed additional troops and ordered decisive action against armed groups across the state.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Saturday, the NAF’s spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the strikes were conducted on Friday, November 14.

According to him, after “comprehensive intelligence and surveillance operations confirmed significant terrorist activity and rustled livestock concealed in a high-ground hideout used by the criminals as both a defensive position and a logistics hub.”

The statement added that the Air Component, acting on the intelligence, executed multiple coordinated strikes on the identified targets, achieving direct hits that dislodged surviving terrorists who attempted to flee into surrounding vegetation but were subsequently tracked and effectively engaged.

“The successful mission resulted in the neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of critical structures and logistics points, significantly degrading the criminals’ operational capability in the area,” it said.

The statement said the decisive action by the Air Component against the terrorists reinforced the recent directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, to “find them, hunt them down, and protect our people.”

It said the operation also underscored the unwavering resolve of the Joint Task Force and the NAF under the Operation FANSAN YAMMA to “deny terrorists safe havens, strengthen security in Zamfara State, and support wider national efforts to restore lasting peace and stability across the North West.”