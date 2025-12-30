NAF Neutralises Bandits At Turba Hill, Kachalla Dogo Sule Camps

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the auspices of the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, Sector 2, has neutralised armed banditry through the execution of two high-impact precision Air Interdiction (AI) missions.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, said in a statement that the armed bandits met their waterloo following credible, multisource intelligence at Turba Hill and Kachalla Dogo Sule’s Camp, both in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The statement said the first strike targeted Turba Hill, a confirmed bandit hideout, adding that persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance revealed significant human activity and an operational zinc-roofed structure assessed to be central to the enclave’s activities.

Post-strike battle damage assessment confirmed the complete destruction of the structure and the neutralisation of several bandits. “The second AI mission was conducted at Kachalla Dogo Sule’s Camp, a notorious bandit stronghold identified as a key IED manufacturing and operational hub.

Intelligence had linked the camp to the planning and execution of recent IED attacks along the Dan Sadau–Magami axis,”the statement said.

It added that the precision strike successfully engaged multiple active structures within the enclave, triggering intense fires that destroyed the facilities and neutralised several bandits, effectively crippling the group’s IED production and deployment capability.

The operations, according to the statement, reaffirm the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment, working in close coordination with other components of Operation Fansan Yamma, to deny criminal elements safe havens, degrade their combat effectiveness, and support ongoing joint efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the North-West and the nation at large.