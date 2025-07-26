NAF Moves To Strengthen Tech Sovereignty, Defence Capacity

As part of measures to strengthen the nation’s technological sovereignty and defence capacity, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The initiative will facilitate the expansion of indigenous research, development, and innovation.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the signing took place during a visit by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, to the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The statement explained that the visit served as both a reaffirmation of ongoing collaboration and a Launchpad for broader institutional synergy in aerospace, engineering, and technology development.

Speaking during the visit, Air Marshal Abubakar commended NASENI for its forward-thinking leadership, noting that the Agency’s transformation under Mr Halilu has positioned it as “a beacon of hope for technological advancement in Nigeria.

“We recognise that technological self-reliance is the bedrock of a strong and responsive Air Force.

“It is therefore important that both institutions work closely together to advance our mutual interests in research, innovation, and national security”, the CAS was quoted as saying.

He highlighted key achievements of the partnership so far, including NASENI’s contribution to the ongoing development of the Nigerian-made C-5 aircraft rocket.

“I am particularly pleased to highlight NASENI’s commendable role in the rocket project.

“The Agency has successfully conducted material analysis and is set to manufacture some parts, an achievement that underscores the value of our collaboration,” he said.

This is as he noted the establishment of the NASENI North-West Technology Innovation Hub located at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) in Kaduna, describing it as “a clear example of joint progress.”

The Air Chief used the occasion to emphasise other strategic areas of concern which were extensively deliberated on.

“In the spirit of national interest, we invite NASENI to consider becoming co-owners of the C-5 Rocket Project,” he said.

Commenting on the significance of the new MoU, Air Marshal Abubakar noted that it introduces “more refined provisions that will ensure seamless, structured, and result-driven cooperation.”

In his estimation, the MoU covers joint research and development, human capacity building, local production of aerospace parts, and strategic co-development of defence technologies.

He added: “This renewed partnership aligns perfectly with the Presidential priority on innovation, defence self-reliance, and indigenous capacity development, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda for a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.”

In his response, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Halilu, expressed the Agency’s full commitment to the renewed partnership.

“We are not just ready, we are prepared to co-develop technologies that will support NAF’s operations and industrial capacity,” he said.