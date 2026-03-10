New Telegraph

March 10, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NAF Moves To…

NAF Moves To Curb Civilian Casualties During Operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday launched the Basic Civilian Harm Mitigation (CHM) Course 1/2026 as part of efforts to reduce civilian casualties and strengthen professionalism in air operations.

The course was inaugurated at the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre (AWDC) by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, represented by the Director of Air Operations AVM Ayo Bamidele. Aneke described the course as a milestone in the professional evolution of the NAF.

He said modern air operations were increasingly conducted in complex environments, making careful application of air power critical. He said: “Civilian harm mitigation is not only a moral and legal responsibility, but it is a strategic enabler that strengthens mission legitimacy, public trust, and long-term operational success.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The CAS added that the AWDC would conduct quarterly CHM courses and introduce a training-of-trainers programme later in the year to deepen institutional capacity, urging participants to internalise the principles of civilian harm mitigation in operational planning and execution.

The chief of civil-military relations, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said the initiative reflected the evolving nature of NAF operations and the service’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives while carrying out its constitutional duties.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Customs Seizes N6.38bn Expired Chloroquine Injections, Other Contraband At Port
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu To LASERC: You Must Ensure Lagosians Get Value For Money To Avoid Snags