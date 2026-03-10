NAF Moves To Curb Civilian Casualties During Operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday launched the Basic Civilian Harm Mitigation (CHM) Course 1/2026 as part of efforts to reduce civilian casualties and strengthen professionalism in air operations.

The course was inaugurated at the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre (AWDC) by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, represented by the Director of Air Operations AVM Ayo Bamidele. Aneke described the course as a milestone in the professional evolution of the NAF.

He said modern air operations were increasingly conducted in complex environments, making careful application of air power critical. He said: “Civilian harm mitigation is not only a moral and legal responsibility, but it is a strategic enabler that strengthens mission legitimacy, public trust, and long-term operational success.”

The CAS added that the AWDC would conduct quarterly CHM courses and introduce a training-of-trainers programme later in the year to deepen institutional capacity, urging participants to internalise the principles of civilian harm mitigation in operational planning and execution.

The chief of civil-military relations, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said the initiative reflected the evolving nature of NAF operations and the service’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives while carrying out its constitutional duties.