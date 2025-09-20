NAF Kills 25 Terrorists In Borno, Yobe

Nigerian troops have killed more than 25 terrorists in a coordinated night air operation at Bula in Yobe State and Banki axis of Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday confirmed the killing in a statement issued by its Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The Air Force disclosed that the operations were conducted on Thursday, September 18 following intelligence from ground troops.

Ejodame said a force package of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets and strike aircraft tracked terrorist movements and identified multiple groups north of Banki.

READ ALSO

Acording to the statement, the real-time updates were relayed to ground forces and base operations, enabling synchronised action.

Ejodame said the operation underscored NAF’s decisive support to ground troops, denial of terrorist freedom of action, and unwavering commitment to securing Nigeria’s North-East.

“The strike aircraft engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes on their movement routes and assembly areas, effectively neutralising more than 25 fighters.

“Post-strike surveillance confirmed ground forces remained in defensive positions, with no further threats observed,” he said.