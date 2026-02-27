NAF Joins Forces With Livestock Ministry To Boost Food Security

Nigeria’s food security framework received a strategic boost as the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the Nigerian Air Force move to institutionalise collaboration aimed at strengthening livestock production and safeguarding national security.

This formed the thrust of discussions this week when a Nigerian Air Force delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Chief of Civil-Military Relations, paid a courtesy and partnership visit to the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, in Abuja.

Positioning food systems as a critical pillar of national stability, the Minister highlighted the growing nexus between agriculture and defence operations, noting that sustainable food production is central to operational readiness and personnel welfare.

He maintained that the Armed Forces’ increasing investment in livestock development reflected a broader understanding that food security is inseparable from national security, especially in an era where threats to food supply chains, whether deliberate or accidental, can undermine institutional stability.

Highlighting ongoing sector reforms, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry had inventoried 417 grazing reserves covering approximately five million hectares nationwide and is implementing a structured settlement model designed to boost productivity, entrench biosecurity standards, and establish internationally certified disease-free zones.

He explained that transform ing grazing reserves into compartmentalised disease-free zones would position Nigeria to access premium global markets, particularly the fastexpanding red meat market in the Gulf region.

According to him, partnerships with security institutions capable of structured surveillance and asset protection will further strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness.

The Minister assured the Air Force of the Ministry’s readiness to provide technical advisory support, veterinary services, breed improvement access, capacity building, and policy integration to ensure that its agricultural ventures align with national livestock development priorities.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Gabkwet commended the Federal Government for creating the Ministry as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic diversification drive, describing it as a bold institutional reform for the sector.

He noted that the Ministry’s engagements with countries such as Brazil and New Zealand on genetics and dairy development, alongside strengthened vaccine regulation and the establishment of National Livestock Centres, signal renewed momentum in repositioning livestock as a major contributor to national GDP.

The Air Vice Marshal revealed that the Nigerian Air Force commenced a 2,000-hectare farm initiative in 2021 and has since formalised Nigerian Air Force Farms and Agro-Allied Services Limited to scale both livestock and crop production across designated locations.

He sought the Ministry’s support in training, improved breed access, veterinary services, and integration into national livestock programmes.

In his remarks, the Pioneer Managing Director of NAF Farms and Agro-Allied Services Limited, Air Vice Marshal Abdulrasheed Kotun, outlined plans for a pilot agricultural estate in Abuja that will integrate cattle, sheep, goats, and poultry production, supported by advanced security infrastructure including UAV surveillance and reinforced perimeter systems.

The visit concluded with the presentation of commemorative souvenirs to the Minister as a symbol of goodwill, with Directors and senior officials of the Ministry in attendance.