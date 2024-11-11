NAF Jets Bomb ISWAP Fighters, Destroy Enclave In Southern Tumbuns

Share

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, in support of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), delivered a crushing blow to ISWAP terrorists, neutralizing more insurgents and obliterating strategic hideouts in the Southern Tumbuns at Arina, in the Lake Chad area.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DINFO), headquarters of NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa said in a release, “This successful strike marks a major leap forward in Nigeria’s relentless counter-terrorism campaign, significantly weakening the enemy’s stronghold.

“The strikes were launched after credible intelligence revealed a mass movement of ISWAP fighters from the Lake Chad Basin to the Southern Tumbuns, gearing up for coordinated assaults in the area. “Further intel pinpointed highvalue ISWAP commanders and clusters of militants hidden under thick vegetation at Arina Woje, triggering a series of powerful, precision air raids.

“During the mission, NAF fighter jets unleashed a torrent of bombs and cannon fire, delivering a devastating and pinpoint assault on terrorist hideouts. “Swift mop-up strikes followed, wiping out fleeing insurgents and ensuring total elimination of the threat.”

He added that, “A previous airstrike on at Arina Woje had already dealt a critical blow to ISWAP, neutralising around 50 terrorists, including a commander known as Qaid Bashir Dauda. “This accomplishment represents a significant stride in the AFN’s unwavering counter-terrorism campaign, dealing a powerful blow to enemy strongholds.

“Utilising advanced ISR capabilities and precision strikes, the AFN remains steadfast in tackling the ever-evolving threat posed by ISWAP and other terrorist factions. “The NAF will persist in delivering powerful air support through both independent and joint operations to eliminate all threats undermining Nigeria’s peace and security.”

