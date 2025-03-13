NAF Intensifies Efforts To Strengthen Human Rights Awareness, Promote Inter-Agency Collaboration

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has demonstrated its commitment to upholding human rights and fostering civil-military harmony by organising a Sensitisation Workshop and appointed Civil-Military Relations (CMR), Human Rights, and Gender Desk Officers.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information (DDOPRI), Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali said in a release that, “The workshop that took place on Tuesday, March 11, at the NAF Headquarters, is part of the force’s ongoing efforts to ensure that its personnel are fully equipped to avoid human rights violations, mitigate civilian harm, and engage effectively in inter-agency and civilmilitary cooperation.

The Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, emphasised the importance of these which are vital for ensuring that the NAF operates in a way that is both ethical and mindful of its impact on the public.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of participants, representing various NAF commands, units, and operational theatres.

The sessions covered a wide range of critical topics, including human rights, civilian harm mitigation, media interactions, reputation management, and the importance of fostering inter-agency cooperation.

The Experts like Professor Ehiz Odigie, Dr. Sampson Terwase and Mr. Peter Mancha led the lectures, providing invaluable insights into how the NAF can improve its approach to non-kinetic operations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

