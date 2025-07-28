The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed dozens of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders, and fighters, in precision air strikes within the Lake Chad general area.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, said the Sunday’s operation targeted ARINA WOJE, a notorious terrorists’ enclave in the Southern Tumbuns of Borno State,.

According to the NAF, the location serves as a stronghold of insurgent leaders and commanders.

“In a decisive blow to terrorist operations in the Lake Chad region, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), conducted

precision air interdiction (AI) that neutralised several high-value Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and fighters.

“The mission, carried out on 27 July 2025, targeted ARINA WOJE, a notorious ISWAP enclave in the Southern Tumbuns of Borno State, known as a sanctuary for insurgent leaders,” the DOPRI said.

He explained that the operation followed series of credible Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sorties confirming the return of terrorist elements to the area, after what was described as “recent inter-factional clashes”.

Ejodame further noted: “ISR data revealed significant terrorist activity, including the movement of foot soldiers, reactivation of structures, and the concealment of possible command centres and logistics depots beneath dense foliage.

“Acting on credible intelligence, NAF air assets were dispatched to undertake focused strike mission. Aircrew on arrival, acquired and prosecuted pre-selected targets using precision-guided munitions, achieving devastating effects.

“Preliminary battle damage assessment reveals the destruction of several structures housing key ISWAP leaders, fighters, and logistics storage facilities, effectively disrupting the group’s operational planning and resupply efforts in the region.

“This operation reflects the NAF’s continued resolve to dislodge terrorist elements, deny them freedom of movement, and support ground forces in restoring peace and stability across Nigeria. It also reinforces the value of intelligence-driven air power missions in modern counter-terrorism operations.”