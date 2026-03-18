NAF: How Precision Strikes Killed Scores, Destroyed Terrorists’ Strongholds In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday said a precision air interdiction mission conducted against terrorists’ hideouts at Abirma in Borno State resulted in the killing of scores of enemies of the State.

The targeted operations also destroyed multiple terrorist structures, thereby disrupting their capacity for violence.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, read thus: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Component, operating under joint task force of Operation HADIN KAI, has recorded another operational success following a precision air interdiction mission conducted against terrorist hideouts at Abirma, a confirmed insurgent enclave in the southern axis of the Lake Chad region of Borno State, on 17 March 2026.

“The operation was executed based on credible Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), which confirmed the active presence of terrorist fighters within the settlement.

“Subsequent aerial observation revealed insurgent movements around concealed structures deliberately hidden under dense vegetation, a tactic frequently employed to evade detection.

“Following positive target identification and rigorous verification in line with established operational procedures, NAF air assets executed precision strikes on the identified locations.

“The targets were engaged with precision munitions, resulting in the destruction of multiple terrorist structures and the disruption of their activities in the area”.

It added that preliminary Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) showed that the strikes significantly degraded the terrorists’ capacity to utilise the location as a staging ground for attacks across the Lake Chad Basin.

In the same vein, the NAF air assets, in close coordination with Nigerian Army troops, neutralised several terrorists during a foiled infiltration attempt at Malam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State in the early hours of 18 March 2026.

“The joint response successfully prevented the insurgents from breaching defensive positions, thereby reinforcing ongoing efforts to stabilise the border communities.

“These operations underscore the Nigerian Air Force’s sustained reliance on intelligence-driven precision air power as part of broader joint force efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and support ground operations aimed at restoring lasting peace and normalcy in the North East”, Ejodame further stated.

In his reaction to the development, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reassured that sustained air operations across multiple theatres remain focused on protecting innocent lives, safeguarding communities, and denying terrorists and criminal elements the freedom to operate anywhere within the country.

He emphasised that the Service remains committed to executing its missions professionally, with strict adherence to rules of engagement and internationally recognised standards in civilian harm mitigation.