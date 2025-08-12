NAF: How Airstrikes Killed 592 Terrorists, Destroyed 372 Assets

Targeted airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed 592 fighters and destroyed a total of 372 enemy assets in the last eight months of sustained counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across theatres.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made the disclosure in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during a courtesy visit to the Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday.

The record, according to the Service, has already surpassed its tempo of operations in 2024.

According to the CAS, “backed by an upgraded fleet and precision night-strike capabilities, NAF aircraft had executed 798 combat sorties, clocking over 1,500 operational flight hours in the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai”.

The Air Chief further noted that the operations had crippled terrorist mobility and logistics by destroying 206 technical vehicles and 166 key logistics hubs deep in hostile territory.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, quoted the CAS as saying, “This year, our air war is faster, sharper, and more surgical.

“We are taking out high-value targets, crippling their logistics, and hunting down every cell that threatens the peace of the North-East”.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has unleashed an unyielding air onslaught against terrorist elements in the North-East, killing no fewer than 592 fighters and obliterating 372 enemy assets in 8 months, a tempo of operations already outstripping the entirety of 2024.

“From Gonori to Rann, Dikwa to Damboa, Azir to Mallam Fatori, NAF airpower has pounded terrorist strongholds with coordinated day-and-night operations, delivering devastating strikes in some of the most difficult terrain.

“The CAS further disclosed that the offensive had been boosted by the deployment of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft capable of precision and night missions, Mi-171 helicopters for medical evacuation and logistics, and enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms for round-the-clock target tracking.

“He added that a new Mi-35 gunship was expected to further intensify close-air support for ground troops in the theatre”, the statement said.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum lauded the NAF for its sustained air support in degrading terrorist capabilities and protecting communities.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been a steadfast partner in our fight against insurgency.

“Your operations have saved countless lives and allowed our communities to begin rebuilding. The people of Borno State recognise your sacrifices and stand firmly behind you”, he was quoted as saying.

Responding, the three-star General commended the several initiatives of the Borno State Government, which he described as the “Borno Model”.

Highpoint of the visit was the inspection of facilities at the NAF Base in Maiduguri, where Abubakar engaged with aircrew and ground crew, urging them to maintain their relentless efforts.

The CAS was also briefed on the ongoing operational activities of the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI. This operational visit underscores the NAF’s unwavering commitment to national defence, leveraging air power, intelligence, and collaborative partnerships to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians.