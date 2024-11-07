NAF Hosts R And D Retreat, Set To Operationalise Key Inventions

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has launched this year’s Research and Development (R&D) Retreat at the NAF Headquarters.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa said in a release that, that “The 2-day retreat brings together esteemed experts, key stakeholders, and focuses on advancing homegrown technology to enhance national defence capabilities.

The theme, “Exploring Indigenous Technology and Innovation Towards Driving NAF Transformation,” he said aligns with the Chief of Air Staff’s Command Philosophy, which emphasises cutting-edge R&D, strategic partnerships, and applying valuable lessons learned.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abuba – kar, spoke on the central role of R&D in reducing foreign dependence and strengthening self-sustained operational capabilities.

His firsthand experiences as a field commander, Akinboyewa said, underscores the necessity of this shift, especially as the NAF prepares to incorporate 50 new aircraft between 2024 and 2026.

He added that building indigenous capacity for aircraft manufacturing and maintenance will be essential to sustaining NAF’s fleet sustenance and operational effectiveness.

