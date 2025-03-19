NAF Hits Terrorists’ Logistics, Command Centre Within Mandara Mountains

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday announced the destruction of Boko Haram’s logistics and command centre in the Mandara Mountains.

A Google search says the mountains are a volcanic range extending about 190 km (about 120 mi) along the northern part of the Cameroon–Nigeria border, from the Benue River in the south (9.3°N 12.8°E) to the North West of Maroua in the North.

The NAF said scores of terrorists were also killed during the ISR-enabled combat air mission, which it described as “a bold demonstration of air power and precision night warfare capabilities”.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, in a statement said precision airstrikes undertaken by the Service have continued to degrade the fighting capability of terrorists within the general area on Sunday.

He said: “In a bold demonstration of air power and precision night warfare capabilities, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) executed a devastating nocturnal airstrike against terrorist hideouts in Chikide and Degbewa on March 16.

“The night operation targeted insurgent enclaves deep within the treacherous Mandara Mountains, delivering a crippling blow to the terrorists’ stronghold and disrupting their activities.

“Acting on credible Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) data, reports indicated that the notorious terrorist leader, Ali Ngulde, and his fighters had planned a high-level engagement at the location.

ISR missions over the area confirmed terrorist activity at a key assembly point in Degbewa, alongside the presence of heavily fortified structures equipped with solar-powered installations – clear evidence of an active command hub.

“Following this intelligence, the NAF immediately launched a precision night strike under the cover of darkness, achieving complete surprise.” He added:

“The coordinated firepower extensively destroyed the terrorists’ logistics and command centre, igniting large fires that obliterated multiple structures and eliminated scores of terrorists in their hideouts.

“This operation against Boko Haram enclaves across the theatre significantly degraded their fighting capability while creating favourable conditions for ground troops to advance and dominate the battlespace.

“The successful execution of this night operation underscores the NAF’s growing dominance in both day and night air power capabilities, proving that insurgents can no longer operate under the cover of darkness.

“Through relentless precision strikes and sustained air operations, the NAF remains committed to utilising its formidable air power to neutralise terrorist networks and restore lasting peace to the region.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

