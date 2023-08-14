NAF Helicopter On Casualty Evacuation Mission Crashes In Niger

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the crash of its MI-171 Helicopter undertaking a “casualty evacuation mission” in Niger State, on Monday.

The fate of the crew and passenger was yet to be established as at the time of filing this report, as the Service informed of ongoing rescue efforts.

A terse statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, read: “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, 14 August 2023 at about 1.00pm near Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash”.