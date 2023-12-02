Naf Helicopter Crash Lands In P’harcourt, 5 Crew Members Survive

AMI-35P helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force L – R: Accessprenuer Moderator, NYSC, Enugu, Isreal Olanloye; Team lead, Product and Segment, Access Bank Plc, Regina Okorafor; Regional Manager, Access Bank Plc, Enugu, Daniel Nzeka, and Head, SEAD, NYSC, Enugu, Ezeh Chinyere, during the cheque presentation ceremony to all winners of the Accessprenuer competition held in NYSC, Enugu, .. yesterday.

(NAF), yesterday crash landed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital with the five member crew surviving the incident. The chopper reportedly came down shortly after it embarked on a mission to contain activities of some economic saboteurs operating in the general area. Confirming the incident in a statement he issued to newsmen yesterday, the Director of Information and Public Relations (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the 5 crew members survived the mishap with “minor injuries”.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at about 7.45am shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State. “Fortunately, the entire crew of 5 survived the crash with very minor injuries and they are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre in Port Harcourt. “The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is currently en route to Port Harcourt to assess the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives,” the statement reads.

Gabkwet further added that “Incidents of this nature is yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities.”