NAF Hails Alpha Jet Pilots For Displaying Courage, Professionalism During In-Flight Emergency

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commended the exceptional bravery and professionalism of its Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected, following an inflight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight at Nigerian Air Force Base, Kainji.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) headquarters Nigerian Airforce, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ehimen Ejodame said in a release that, “It was shortly after take-off, the air- craft developed an emergen- cy, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure.

“They expertly maneuvered the aircraft away from populated areas before ex- ecuting a safe ejection. The crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has praised the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement, which prevented loss of life.

“He has also directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident. The NAF further acknowledges the prompt, coordinated and highly professional response of its personnel, including NEWS |NATIONAL Search and Rescue teams, Fire and Crash Response units, and medical practitioners, who swiftly secured the area and ensured the safety and wellbeing of the aircrew.

“Their dedication, teamwork and sacrifice reflect the unwavering commitment to service that the NAF is known for. “This incident also underscores the inherent risks associated with aviation operations, particularly in military environments where air- power projection demands increased flying activities, complex missions and sustained readiness.