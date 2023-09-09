NAF Graduates 626 Personnels From Its Technological Institute

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) saw a significant increase in its technical workforce on Saturday, September 9 as 628 personnel successfully completed the 2022–2023 Sundry Technical Military Programmes given by the esteemed Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar who spoke at the graduation ceremony on Saturday, September 9 said this is the time when they need to operate optimally in order to effectively address the current spate of insecurity across the country.

Abubakar represented by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ananaba, said that various technical programmes provided by AFIT have continued to improve the calibre of trained technical manpower in the NAF.

This, he noted, has significantly influenced the NAF’s current situation of being more self-reliant for the upkeep of its platforms and equipment.

The NAF has developed internal capacity for some levels of training, eliminating the cost of external training in areas where it has internal capacities, saving precious foreign currency, he continued, in addition to the prestige and confidence gained from such self-reliance.

Further, Air Marshal Abubakar stated that the graduation ceremony is in line with his command philosophy of “Transforming the NAF into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments”.

In the same line, he continued, AFIT is perfectly situated to assist one of the main enablers of his concept, which is “deliberate training and mission-oriented force development” as it is the NAF’s premier training institution.

The CAS reminded the graduates of the value of developing their professional skills in order to ensure the best aircraft serviceability and availability in support of Nigeria’s national security requirements.

He said, “This is more so at a time like this when we need to operate optimally in order to effectively address the current spate of insecurity across our dear country.” The criminal elements in our country can no longer be treated with child gloves, he said, therefore we must continue on this course until we bring them to their knees.

The CAS then expressed its gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his consistent support of the Armed Forces, in particular the NAF, without which it would not have been possible to achieve the current level of operational success.

The 628 graduates include 591 airmen and airwomen who have completed different Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced Upgrading courses, as well as 37 officers who have completed the Initial Officers’ Course, according to Air Vice Marshal Sani Rabe, the Commandant of AFIT. He highlighted with pleasure that three airmen from the Tanzanian Air Force and four officers from the Ghana Air Force were among the graduating students, demonstrating that the Institute also trains international soldiers from other African nations.

The Commandant added that since its founding as the Technical and Supply School in 1977, AFIT has continued to meet the NAF’s needs for technical and logistical training.

Following a number of upgrades and accreditations, he went on to say that AFIT received presidential assent to the AFIT Act in 2017 and was then accredited by the National Universities Commission as a full-fledged degree-awarding institution that was accessible to students from all over the country and abroad.

Senior military officers from within and outside of Kaduna, as well as officials from the government and traditional leaders, attended the graduation ceremony.