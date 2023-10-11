NAF Gets Two Additional Aircraft To Enhance Operation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday revealed that it has received two new aircraft to enhance its ongoing operations against insecurity in the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the Diamond-62 aircraft were unveiled in Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday, October 11.

According to Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, explained that the acquisition of the two additional aircraft had been in progress for approximately two years. The Federal Government had allocated funds for the purchase of four Diamond-62 aircraft for the NAF.

According to him, “Out of the four aircraft, the first two aircraft were delivered between February and July 2023 while the remaining two were being received today.”

Speaking further, the Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar stated that the two DA-62 aircraft, which were received earlier this year, have already been deployed to operational areas to support ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability to regions facing security challenges in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

While urging the air and ground crew that would handle the aircraft to eschew discipline and professionalism, Abubakar admonished them to also “ensure the proper maintenance and operation of the aircraft in line with recommended best practices by the Original Equipment Manufacturer.”

He also implored them to leverage the capabilities available on the aircraft to enhance NAF’s operational efficiency.

The statement said: “In paying glowing tribute to the FG for its commitment to revamping the fortunes of the NAF and other Services, the CAS also noted that the receipt of the two additional aircraft confirms the sincerity and commitment of the government towards ensuring peace returns to hitherto troubled spots.

“He went on to add that the NAF will in no distant time take delivery of additional platforms that include the M346FA aircraft, AW109 Trekker light attack helicopter, AH-1Z Super Cobra, T-129 ATAK helicopters and the King Air 360i Beechcraft aircraft.”

During the ceremony, Kwara State Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security agencies for their dedicated efforts in addressing the numerous security challenges faced by the nation.

The state leader conveyed his gratitude to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) for selecting Ilorin as the home base for the DA-62 aircraft, underscoring the state’s peaceful and suitable environment.

The statement added, “He then assured the CAS of his administration’s unwavering support to the NAF and other security agencies in their onerous tasks of safeguarding lives and properties.”

In his welcoming speech, the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, AVM Tajudeen Yusuf, highlighted that the acquisition of the DA-62 aircraft was driven by its capability to undertake extensive missions in support of combat operations.

“He then added that domiciling the DA-62 under 303 Medium Airlift Group in Ilorin will no doubt go a long way in breathing life into the unit while enhancing its operational activities.”