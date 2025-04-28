NAF Gets First Serving Professor Of Aerospace Engineering

Share

The Governing Council of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), has approved the appointment of AVM Osichinaka Ubadike, a serving officer, as Professor of Aerospace Engineering.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, yesterday in Abuja. Ejodame said the appointment was a landmark achievement for the NAF and a major boost to its research and development (R&D) endeavours.

This, according to him, makes Ubadike the firstever serving officer in the NAF to be conferred the rank of Professor. He said: “AVM Ubadike, an accomplished scholar and military professional, holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and Aerospace Vehicle Design from the esteemed Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.”

