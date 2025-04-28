New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
April 28, 2025
NAF Gets First Serving Professor Of Aerospace Engineering

The Governing Council of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), has approved the appointment of AVM Osichinaka Ubadike, a serving officer, as Professor of Aerospace Engineering.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, yesterday in Abuja. Ejodame said the appointment was a landmark achievement for the NAF and a major boost to its research and development (R&D) endeavours.

This, according to him, makes Ubadike the firstever serving officer in the NAF to be conferred the rank of Professor. He said: “AVM Ubadike, an accomplished scholar and military professional, holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and Aerospace Vehicle Design from the esteemed Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.”

