NAF Fulfils Promises To Airstrike Victims In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has fulfilled all promises made to victims and families affected by the unfortunate airstrike at Dangebe Village on January 1th, 2025 in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Spokesperson of the headquarters of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said that, “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, sent a Committee of senior officers on fact finding visits and subsequently undertook a condolence visit to Zamfara on March 6, 2025, where he met with survivors, bereaved families, and members of the affected community.

The CAS acknowledged the pain, grief, and disruption caused by the incident and pledged several immediate and long-term measures to help ease the suffering of those affected.

Among the promises made were the provision of financial support to the families of the deceased, reconstruction of the damaged building in the village, replacement of the two destroyed motorcycles, and the construction of a borehole in nearby Kambarawa Village to provide potable water to all surrounding communities.

These efforts form part of the NAF’s broader civil-military engagement strategy, which seeks to foster trust, healing, and cooperation with host communities in conflict-affected areas.

The reconstruction of the damaged building has been completed, while 2 brand-new motorcycles have been handed over to their rightful owners.

Additionally, the promised borehole has been successfully drilled and is now serving Kambarawa Village and surrounding settlements, providing clean, accessible water to hundreds of residents.

