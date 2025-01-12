NAF Expanding Operational Capacity for Effectiveness –CAS

Share

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has in the last 18 months, expanded its capacity to enhance its operational effectiveness.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration, AVM Idi Sani, said this at the maiden edition of his parley with NAF Veterans, yesterday in Abuja.

He said that NAF had implemented various measures, policies and infrastructure to ensure personnel had the necessary tools and enabling environment to thrive in their efforts at safeguarding lives and properties.

Some of these efforts, according to him, included; overhauling of Airfield Infrastructure such as installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) with its accompanying equipment at 401 FTS, Kaduna.

“In the last 18 months, the NAF has taken delivery of additional 12 new platforms, each infusing unique capabilities to our ongoing operations.

“These include two King Air 360i light transport aircraft, four T-129 ATAK helicopters, two Agusta Westland 109 Trekker and four DA-62 surveillance aircraft.

“Moving forward, the NAF is poised to take delivery of 24 M-346 fighter aircraft and 10 additional Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters from Italy.

“Other platforms being expected were two additional T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkey, three CASA 295 transport aircraft from Spain and 12 AH-1Z Vipper helicopters from the United States.

“In other words, the Nigerian Air Force will take additional delivery of 50 brand new aircraft between December this year and 2026,” he said.

The CAS said that the NAF had established the Directorate of Land Administration, under the Logistics Branch and Directorate of Airworthiness saddled with the certification of aircraft and maintenance as well as establishment of standards, recommended practices and guidelines, and their enforcement in line with extant aviation laws.

He said that the Directorate of NAF Transformation and Innovation (DNT) which was domiciled under the Policy and Plans Branch was recently upgraded to a Branch status to ensure that the NAF remain at the forefront of technological advancement, maintaining air superiority and supporting joint operations.

He added that the Directorate of Civil Military Relations (DCMR) was also upgraded to a full-fledged Branch to underscore the need for deeper and closer engagements with civilian agencies to prevent or reduce violent conflict, build government capacities, and strengthen national security.

According to him, the Directorate for Peace Support Operations was established to create a robust framework for pledging capabilities to the UN Capacities Readiness System, planning, managing, and implementing PSO activities and deployments thereby enabling the NAF to effectively project airpower beyond Nigerian shores.

Abubakar said that the NAF had, for long, prided itself as a pacesetter in Research and Development, especially among the three services.

According to him, some major feats achieved include, signing a contract with UA Vision of Portugal to operationalize the Tsaigumi UAV and technology transfer agreement with Messrs Zenith Prom of Serbia for 57mm rocket technology, marking a strategic step towards enhancing our armament capabilities.

“Data Bank for NAF personnel enthusiastic about R&D, with 78 personnel, comprising 25 officers and 53 airmen, indicating keen interest, thus reinforcing our commitment to advancing NAF’s capabilities and operational effectiveness.

“Installation of the Martin Baker Ejection Seat on 4 Alpha Jet aircraft at 407 ACTG and fabricating bomb fuse for 250kg bomb and adapt 70mm rocket pods Alpha Jet aircraft,” he said.

