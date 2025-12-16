NAF Executes Successful Air Interdiction Against Terrorist Logistics In Southern Tumbuns

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully conducted a precision Air Interdiction (AI) mission at Dabar Masara, a known terrorist location in Southern Tumbuns, as part of ongoing operations to disrupt terrorist activities and logistics.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement that, “Acting on credible intelligence indicating the presence of a terrorist workshop and sustained movement of armed elements.

“The Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI deployed an integrated force package to conduct coordinated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions with strike operations.

“Prior ISR missions had revealed repeated terrorist movement within the area, as well as a significant concentration of vehicles concealed under vegetation, confirming the location as an active terrorist logistics hub.”

He explained further, “On the day of the operation, surveil- lance validated the earlier find- ings, with terrorists observed manoeuvring within the location and around the identified vehicles.