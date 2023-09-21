NAF Eliminates 8 Terrorists in Borno Community

The Nigerian Airforce has said that its aircraft under Operation Hakin Kai, engaged some terrorists in combat earlier yesterday, killing eight of the terrorists in the process and destroying their gun truck.

The airforce in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the opportunity strike is in keeping with sustained on-slaught against the remnant of the terrorists in the Northeast region of the country.

He said in, “furtherance of sustained onslaught against remnant of terrorists in the Northeast, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft under Operation Hakin Kai, while on armed reconnaissance mission took out a gun truck with about eight terrorists at Baranga Village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, earlier today, (yesterday) 20 September 2013.

“The opportunity strike, which presented itself unexpectedly, occurred when two armed terrorists on a motorcycle along an active track were trailed. “After sighting the aircraft, the terrorists took cover under a thick vegetation. Upon engaging the vegetation cover, a gun truck with eight terrorists suddenly appeared, speeding off to evade the attack.

“Subsequently, the gun truck was engaged and destroyed, thus eliminating the terrorists. “Remnants of terrorists in the Northeast continue to seek the covers of thick forests and vegetation to evade being detected by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.

“This strike is yet again a clear indication of the commitment of the AFN towards ensuring terrorists find it difficult to randomly roam about freely attacking law abiding Nigerians,’ the statement added.