NAF Eliminates Borno, Katsina Terrorists

On Friday, the operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed several terrorists in torrents of airstrikes on their fortified hideouts in Chiralia, Grazah, Yuwe, and Zango Hill, in Borno and Katsina states.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen.

Ali said the series of decisive and precision-guided air interdiction missions conducted between March 17 and March 19, also crippled the operational networks of the terrorists across the North-East and North-West regions.

He added that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai had on March 17, launched a devastating airstrike on Chiralia, a notorious terrorist enclave within the Timbuktu Triangle.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that the insurgents had orchestrated violent raids along the Maiduguri-Damaturu and Damaturu-Biu highways, abducted civilians and plundered supplies.

In the North-West, Ali further disclosed that the NAF executed a relentless aerial assault in Zango Hill, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina, in close coordination with ground forces.

He said the ISR missions uncovered armed bandits entrenched in the rugged high ground, triggering the swift deployment of NAF attack aircraft.

According to him, the precision strikes pounded enemy positions, while follow-up bombardments targeted regrouping fighters attempting to evade destruction.

“In response, a formidable force package of NAF attack aircraft unleashed a precise and overwhelming assault, obliterating multiple enemy structures and eliminating terrorists desperately attempting to escape with follow-up strikes.

“The following day, the NAF launched a devastating air interdiction operation at Grazah, a well-fortified terrorist hideout in the treacherous Mandara Mountains, and at Yuwe, a notorious insurgent stronghold in Sambisa Forest.

“At Grazah, intelligence reports exposed extremist leaders indoctrinating fighters, reinforcing the urgency of the strike.

“In a ferocious assault, NAF fighter jets unleashed a relentless barrage of precision strikes on key targets advancing purposeful lethality. Follow-up strikes intensified the offensive, obliterating fleeing terrorists at both locations and delivering a crushing blow to their operational networks.

“Intelligence assessments indicate that the strikes, not only neutralised several high-value targets but also destroyed critical infrastructure used by the terrorists for logistics and coordination.”

