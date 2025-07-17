NAF Dismisses Fake Recruitment Advert

The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday dissociated itself from a viral message circulating across social media platforms claiming that it has commenced recruitment for the 2025/2026 Basic Military Training Course and Direct Short Service Commission.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Air Force cautioned the public to disregard the messages, noting that no recruitment exercise is currently ongoing.

Ejodame stated that the NAF recruitment process is free, transparent, and strictly merit-based, stressing that the Force does not charge applicants at any stage nor does it engage third-party agents or middlemen.

He assured that any genuine recruitment exercise would be widely publicised via credible national newspapers, the NAF’s official website, and its verified social media channels.

“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force has been drawn to fraudulent messages circulating online, falsely claiming that the NAF has commenced recruitment for the 2025/2026 BMTC and DSSC. The Nigerian Air Force wishes to state that no such recruitment exercise is currently ongoing. The public is therefore advised to disregard these messages in their entirety.

“We therefore urge members of the public to be wary of online scams and exercise extreme caution when coming across unofficial recruitment advertisements,” he added.