NAF Destroys Terrorists Enclaves In Katsina, Borno

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Sunday announced the elimination of terrorist encampments in Borno and Katsina States, concurrently killing multiple rebels.

According to the statement issued by Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, the airstrikes in the two states were conducted by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji and Hadin Kai.

He added that the NAF struck a terrorist stronghold northwest of Yartsamiya Village in the Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Gabkwet, troops at the scene saw a group of eleven armed terrorists making their way towards a mountainous region.

“Consequently, air interdiction was conducted at the location with Battle Damage Assessment footages and feedback received revealing several terrorists neutralised.

“attacking their logistics hubs also helps in reducing their ability to carry out massive attacks, especially on innocent civilians and troop’s location,” he said.