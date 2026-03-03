NAF Destroys Terrorist Strongholds In Sambisa , Neutralises High-Value Operatives

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai, has executed a decisive, intelligence-driven Air Interdiction (AI) mission against terrorist elements in the Yuwe general area of the Sambisa area.

Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), headquarters Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodamen said in a release that, “The early morning operation followed confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) which identified structures serving as terrorist commanders’ hideouts and logistics warehouses.

“Acting with precision and overwhelming force, NAF strike elements successfully acquired and engaged the validated targets, delivering accurate air strikes that effectively dismantled critical ter- rorist infrastructure.

“Post-strike assessments, corroborated by credible intelligence sources, confirm the neutralisation of several high-value terrorist operatives, including senior commanders and fighters actively coordinating hostile activities within the theatre. “The strikes significantly disrupted the terrorists’ commandand-control architecture and degraded their logistics network, further constraining their opera- tional capabilities in the region.

“The Nigerian Air Force has since maintained sustained ISR presence over the area to identify and engage additional verified targets, keeping relentless pressure on fleeing and regrouping elements.” The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended the professionalism and combat efficiency of the aircrew and supporting personnel.