NAF Destroys Bandit Kingpin’s Residence, Arms Depot in Shiroro

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Component of “Operation Fansan Yamma” has killed several terrorists in an airstrike in a terrorist kingpin’s residence in Palele, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is contained in a statement by the NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, yesterday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa said that the air interdiction was conducted on Nov. 16, adding that a critical arms depot and residence of the notorious kingpin, Mallam Saleh, a loyalist of Dogo Gide were destroyed.

He said that Saleh’s reign of terror had plagued vulnerable communities in Shiroro, with attacks, abductions, and extortion leaving a trail of fear.

According to him, the air component had been tracking his movements, gathering crucial intelligence to dismantle his operations. “As NAF aircraft swooped in, terrorists on motorcycles were spotted in the target area.

“With swift and precise action, the NAF assets unleashed devastating strikes, obliterating the weapons cache and dealing a crushing blow to the terrorists. “A secondary explosion confirmed the destruction of the munitions, crippling Saleh’s capabilities.

