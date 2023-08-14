New Telegraph

August 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NAF Confirms Plane…

NAF Confirms Plane Crash In Niger

On Monday, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirmed one of its aircraft crashed in Niger State, New Telegraph reports

Accoding to the Air Force, the aircraft was on a casualty evacuation mission when the crash en route from Kaduna to Minna, the state capital.

A statement on Monday by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the aircraft departed Zungeru Primary School en route to Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed in a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

It partly read, “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, August 14, 2023, at about 1.1.00 pm Chukuba Village in Niger State.

READ ALSO:

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.”

Gabkwet said efforts are ongoing to rescue the pilots and passengers on board.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash,” the statement added.

Details later…

Post Views: 70
Tags:

Read Previous

Kalu: Arrival Of The True Igbo Messiah
Read Next

May Edochie Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring