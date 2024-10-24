NAF Confirms Death Of 5 Personnel In Auto Crash

Share

Five personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have died in an auto crash in Hawan Kibo, along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road.

While confirming the incident, which happened on Tuesday, October 22, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said in a release that, “The unfortunate incident occurred around Hawan Kibo along the JosAkwanga Express Road.

“Our personnel were heading for a sporting event in Abuja when their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming truck.

“The statutory administrative protocols applicable in circumstances as this have been activated by the NAF to provide comfort and succor to the bereaved families.

“We appeal to the public to respect the privacy of the victims’ families during this difficult time and to refrain from sharing unverified details. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

Share

Please follow and like us: