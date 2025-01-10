NAF Conducted Over 8,665 Missions In 18 Months – CAS

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has conducted over 8,665 missions and 9,928 sorties within 15,915 flying hours across all aircraft types between June 2023 and December 2024.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while playing host to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Amb. Gabriel Aduda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aduda was on familiarisation tour of the Defence and Services Headquarters.

Abubakar said the feat underscored the magnitude of the relentless air efforts in all theatres of operations including Operations Hadin Kai, Fansan Yamma, Delta Safe, Safe Haven, AWA TSE, UDO KA and Whirl Stroke.

“So far, our personnel have demonstrated professionalism, resilience and unwavering dedication in the face of evolving security challenges.

“However, these efforts greatly depend on the continuous and solid support from the Ministry of Defence,” he said. Abubakar lauded the appointment of Aduda by President Bola Tinubu made, describing it as an excellent choice.

He said his appointment was apt, given his outstanding pedigree as a five-time Permanent Secretary in various ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Women Affairs, and Petroleum Resources.

He said the ministry‘s steadfast support had enabled NAF to fulfill its mandate as a critical component of Nigeria’s defence architecture.

The CAS said NAF had witnessed a remarkable transformation, as evident in the revitalisation of its fleet and enhanced operational readiness.

Responding, Aduda said the decision to visit the services was in recognition that it was the services that gave the ministry its effective performance and maximise efficiency strategically, operationally and tactically.

He said: “So, today we have come out as a ministry with the entire strength of my management from the ministry to assure you of our commitment to the cause that you have chosen.”

Share

Please follow and like us: