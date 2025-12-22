NAF Compensates Victims Of Sokoto Airstrike

…reaffirms commitment to civilian protection, fight against terrorism, banditry

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has handed over compensation to victims and families affected by the accidental air strike that occurred on December 20, 2024, in Gidan Bisa and Rumtuwa Villages of Silame Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Headquarters Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said in a release that, “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Chief of Civil Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, expressed gratitude to the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for the warm reception and the enduring relationship between the Nigerian Air Force and the government and people of Sokoto State.

Speaking on behalf of the CAS, Air Vice Marshal Gabkwet commended Governor Aliyu’s inclusive development policies and security initiatives under the 9-Point Smart Agenda, particularly the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps.

Recounting the circumstances of the incident, the CAS explained that the air strikes were conducted under Operation Fasan Yamma following intelligence reports of suspected armed terrorists transiting through the affected communities.

“Although multiple intelligence checks informed the mission, a petition received in April 2025 alleged civilian casualties.

“A thorough fact-finding investigation confirmed that 13 civilians were unintentionally killed and eight others sustained various degrees of injuries,” adding that the findings deeply saddened the Service and necessitated urgent steps to make amends. Gabkwet emphasised that since Air Chief assumed office, Civilian Harm Mitigation has remained at the forefront of his Command Philosophy.

“The Nigerian Air Force exists primarily to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. No professional military deliberately harms the very people it is sworn to defend.”

“He explained that the compensation exercise was intended to commiserate with the victims, promote accountability and transparency, calm tensions, and bring closure, while enabling the Service to draw critical lessons to further reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future.

The CAS further disclosed that the NAF has continued to institutionalise measures aimed at preventing and responding to civilian harm, including the development of the NAF Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (NAF CHMR-AP).