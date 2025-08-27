NAF Commissions Solar Streetlights, Water Projects In Ogun

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commissioned 30 solar-powered streetlights, an industrial borehole, and a 35,000-litre water storage system in Anipupo Community, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, as part of its Civil-Military Relations initiatives.

Quick Impact Project, inaugurated on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, was dedicated in honour of Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Timothy Marquis.

The initiative reflects the Air Force’s growing commitment to improving grassroots development and fostering trust between the military and local communities.

Representing the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, said the project demonstrates the NAF’s determination to impact lives beyond its combat responsibilities.

“Projects like this resonate deeply with our non-kinetic operations. By providing clean water and lighting up the community, we are not only improving livelihoods but also reinforcing the bond of trust between the Nigerian Air Force and the people we serve,” AVM Daramola said.

In his remarks, AVM Abidemi Timothy Marquis, in whose honour the intervention was executed, called on residents to safeguard the facilities, describing them as a “seed that must grow into lasting development.”

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, praised the initiative as a model of effective collaboration that drives positive change. He lauded the CAS for extending such impactful development to Anipupo, stressing that it aligns with Ogun State’s grassroots development agenda.

Governor Abiodun also urged residents to maintain the facilities responsibly and cooperate with security agencies to sustain peace in the area, acknowledging the NAF’s expanding role in national development beyond its defence mandate.