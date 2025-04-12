NAF Calls For Rollout Of Air Mobile First Aid Training Nationwide

Share

Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff, on Saturday, called for the nationwide adoption of the Nigerian Air Force College of Nursing Sciences’ pioneering Air Mobile First Aid training, describing it as a critical step toward transforming emergency healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The NAF boss made this call during the matriculation for 120 newly admitted National Diploma I (Set 6) students of NAFCONS, held at NAF Base Kaduna.

Represented by the Chief of Medical Services, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Ekpe, Air Marshal Abubakar said that the Air Mobile First Aid training designed to equip nurses with rapid response capabilities in challenging environments, including aeromedical evacuation and austere conditions, has the potential to become a cornerstone of the national nursing curriculum.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, he said: “This initiative is not just a military innovation; it is a national asset.

“It is time we scale this program beyond NAFCONS. The future of emergency healthcare in Nigeria depends on it.”

Abubakar lauded NAFCONS for consistently setting new benchmarks in nursing education.

He commended the college’s ability to produce competent and compassionate healthcare professionals while fostering unity by training both military and civilian students in a values-driven academic environment.

He also praised the collaboration between NAFCONS and the Nigerian Air Force School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine, calling it a model of readiness for crisis response and emergency care in complex terrains.

However, in a welcoming address, the Commandant of NAFCONS, Squadron Leader Boyi Elisha, thanked the CAS, the Chief of Medical Services, and regulatory agencies like the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and the National Board for Technical Education for their steadfast support.

He highlighted the college’s 100% success rate in national licensing exams and reaffirmed its commitment to producing “world-class nurses for civilian and military service.”

