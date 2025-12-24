NAF C-130 Lands Safely In Banjul En Route Portugal For Maintenance

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that its C-130 aircraft, which made a precautionary landing earlier during a ferry flight, has safely continued its journey and touched down in Banjul, Gambia. NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement yesterday that the aircraft is on its way to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance.

Ejodame stated that the aircraft transited Accra before proceeding along a revised flight plan via Casablanca, in line with aviation safety procedures for ferry flights. He assured that all personnel onboard were safe and the aircraft fully serviceable.

He expressed appreciation to the host authorities in Ghana, The Gambia, and other countries overflown for their support, while acknowledging the concern and goodwill shown by Nigerians. Ejodame reaffirmed NAF’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and professionalism in all its operations.