New Telegraph

December 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NAF C-130 Ferry…

NAF C-130 Ferry Flight Arrives Safely In Portugal For Scheduled Depot Maintenance

NAF C-130 Ferry Flight Arrives Safely In Portugal For Scheduled Depot Maintenance

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that its C-130 aircraft (NAF 913) arrived safely at the maintenance facility, OGMA, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday.

The ferry flight was completed, transiting Banjul and Casablanca in line with an updated flight plan and established aviation safety procedures.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame indicates that the aircraft and crew arrived without incident, marking the final phase of the movement for the scheduled depot maintenance. All personnel are safe and remain in high spirits.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the cooperation and support of host authorities throughout the transit, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and operational accountability

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Vina Progressive Association Boosts Education With School Renovation In Epe
Read Next

Police Recover Weapon As Suspect Flees, Abandons Firearm At Enugu Event