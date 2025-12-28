The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that its C-130 aircraft (NAF 913) arrived safely at the maintenance facility, OGMA, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday.

The ferry flight was completed, transiting Banjul and Casablanca in line with an updated flight plan and established aviation safety procedures.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame indicates that the aircraft and crew arrived without incident, marking the final phase of the movement for the scheduled depot maintenance. All personnel are safe and remain in high spirits.

The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the cooperation and support of host authorities throughout the transit, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and operational accountability