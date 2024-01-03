NAF Approves Insurance Policy For Personnel

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Wednesday approved the implementation of a Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy for all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel.

While the Ministry of Defence has a Group Life Assurance Policy for military personnel, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, explained that the policy covers only the families of personnel killed in action and doesn’t address medical expenses resulting from accidents.

Gabkwet noted that the new policy aligns with the Air Chief’s command philosophy, aiming to sustain a highly motivated force through improved welfare and infrastructure renewal

The statement partly read, “While several insurance policies administered by the Ministry of Defence and the NAF Investment Limited cover all NAF personnel, they do not, however, adequately address some hazards and challenges encountered in the course of the careers of personnel.

READ ALSO:

“The need to review and implement a specialized insurance scheme designed to address these hazards and unique challenges thus became imperative.”

He said Abubakar stated that under the GPAIP, personnel of the NAF would be incentivized to give their utmost best with the assurance of adequate care in the event of disability or death during military operations or any form of accident.

Gabkwet stated that the insurance company would provide compensation for bodily injuries, death, disablement, and payment of medical expenses

The statement added, “The execution of military operations exposes personnel to diverse levels of hazards with life-altering consequences of fatalities, hence, the need to continuously review existing policies to cater for personnel wellbeing.

“The contract with KBC Insurance Brokers Limited aims to provide compensation for bodily injuries, death, disablement, and payment of medical expenses solely and directly caused by accidentals, external, violent, and visible means to any of the insured personnel.

“Furthermore, the scheme will provide compensation to the families of personnel who accidentally lost their lives during operations as well as salary reimbursement of the injured personnel to the NAF in the event of hospitalization.”

Gabkwet said the new policy would benefit families of personnel killed in action as well as cover medical bills in the case of accidents or permanent disabilities.

“The GPAIP is all-encompassing, benefiting personnel, and families in the event of death as well as covering medical bills, compensation for temporal or permanent disability and death, among others,” Gabkwet added.