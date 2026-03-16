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March 16, 2026
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NAF Approves 12 Months’ Salary Payment For Families Of Slain Personnel

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said it would sustain salary payments for up to 12 months to families of personnel who die in the line of duty. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sunday Aneke approved the welfare initiative as part of measures to strengthen support for families of fallen personnel.

A NAF source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that the policy, which provided a special extension of salary payments to the spouses or next of kin of NAF personnel killed in action, would help cushion the impact of their loss.

He explained that, in line with existing public service rules, salary payments normally cease upon the death of a personnel member.

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According to him, the new initiative will see salaries of personnel killed in the line of duty continue for up to 12 months from the date of death, or until all death benefits are fully processed and paid, whichever comes first.

The official said the initiative was designed to prevent financial hardship for bereaved families during the period of administrative processing of death benefits.

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