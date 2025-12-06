NAF Alpha Jet Crashes In Niger, Pilots Eject Safely

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet crashed near Karabonde in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday evening, with both pilots reportedly surviving after safely ejecting.

Local media platform Lapai TV confirmed the incident in a brief update posted on Facebook, stating that “two Nigerian Air Force pilots reportedly survive Alpha Jet crash close to Karabonde,” accompanied by a short video from the scene.

Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft appeared to have taken off from the Kainji Air Force Base before going down.

One witness shared voice notes and video evidence showing the jet in flames.

Local resident Lukman Sulaiman, who also confirmed the crash, said the jet came down around 4:10 p.m.

“It landed very close to town, but thankfully, the pilots ejected safely. We heard a loud crash and were scared at first, but people later returned to the site,” he said.

Videos circulating online show the aircraft engulfed in fire as residents gathered near the scene.

The military is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.