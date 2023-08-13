NAF: Airstrikes Targeted At Oil Thieves, Terrorists, Others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it has intensified airstrikes against criminal elements in various parts of the country.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF in a press release said air strikes were targeted at the nefarious activities of oil thieves which have continued to affect the general environment of the Region as well as the oil output of the nation.

According to Gabkwet, airstrikes in the Niger Delta region were directed at oil thieves’ illicit operations because they were still harming both the region’s general environment and the country’s oil productivity.

He said that on August 11, NAF aircraft operating as part of Operation Delta Safe carried out air interdiction missions at an illegal refinery southwest of Bille, a coastal community in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Similar airstrikes, according to Gabkwet, were also carried out the same day at a well-known IPOB camp in Orsumoghu, in the Anambra local government area of Ihiala.

Speaking further he said when it became necessary to actively confront them, intelligence indicated that the banned IPOB members were seen in impromptu camps before an approaching attack on innocent bystanders.

He claimed that after being executed, the airstrike was declared successful.

He added that similar bombings were conducted on the same day by Operation Hadin Kai’s air component at a position 1.5 km to the east of Arra, a former terrorist refuge close to Sambisa Forest.

He maintained that earlier surveillance of the area had shown terrorists gathering there after it had already been cleared of their presence some six months ago.

“There were strong indications that these terrorists had fled from locations around Lake Chad after the areas came under intense bombardment by NAF aircraft.

“The location east of Arra was consequently attacked to decimate the terrorists and deny them settling at the location and using same as a staging point.

“Footage of the aftermath of the strike later revealed it was successful as several terrorists were neutralized and structures destroyed, while the few surviving terrorists were seen scampering away in disarray.

“At the end, their ability to attack friendly forces as well as innocent civilians was degraded,” he said.