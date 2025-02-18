NAF Airstrikes Neutralise Bandits, Thwart Attack On Police Mobile Force In Zakka Village

Share

…as CAS orders investigation into allegation of civilian casualties

The Air Component of Operation Fasan Yanma (AC OFY), has conducted a successful airstrike at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa said in a release that, “The airstrike resulted in the neutralisation of several bandits and helped to repel onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

“The operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a PMF location in the community, where bandits had already killed two PMF personnel and four vigilantes.

“The bandits were confirmed to be taking refuge in the nearby Yauni Hill. In a swift and decisive response, NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission. Upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged.

