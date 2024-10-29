NAF Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes have eliminated unspecified number of Boko Haram ter- rorists at two key locations in Bula Marwa, Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Headquarters of Nigerian Air force, Air Commodore, Olusola Akinboyewa said in a release that,

“The Bula Marwa as a high-level meeting site for Boko Haram’s notorious figures, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions further confirmed heightened terrorist activity, revealing an influx of motorcycles and gatherings of combatants across the site.”

He said, “NAF fighter jets were dispatched to the location for an air interdiction mission. “On arrival, ISR footage captured suspected terrorists assembling at a rendezvous point on 12 motorcycles.

The motorcycles were then traced to a primary meeting location where additional terrorists had been waiting. “Accordingly, the first airstrike was executed, effectively engaging the target area.

Moments later, ISR aircraft loitering in the vicinity observed several terrorists returning to assess the damage and evacuate their wounded combatants. “In response, NAF air assets conducted follow-up strikes, neutralising additional terrorists.”

